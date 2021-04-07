Several people shop at an open-air market in Paris. CHARLES PLATIAU / Reuters

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) breaks into one of the great economic debates of today: Will the post-pandemic recovery unleash an inflationary spiral? Technicians at the Washington-based agency believe there is little reason for an alarm that has been ringing in financial markets for days. And, without an excessive price increase in sight, central banks have a clear path to maintain their expansionary fiscal policies and interest rates below zero. Good news for the increasingly large list of debtors that the world economy has today and, especially, for some public coffers that in recent times have had to come out with everything to contain the greatest economic crisis since the Second World War. The States, in short, can breathe easy. Very particularly those that, like Spain, will have to continue to go out repeatedly to the market to finance their large deficit.

The size of the stimulus plans of the new US president, Joe Biden, has triggered the suspicions of the most heterodox sectors – and not only – who focus on the risk that an excessive overheating of the economy could derail the economy. inflation. But the Fund denies the biggest: in the United States, the increase in prices will be around 2% – the Federal Reserve’s objective – for the next five years and its maximum increase will barely exceed 2.5% in 2023, a figure more than acceptable. for a Fed that announced last year that it will not fault increases slightly above its target for the sake of growth and jobs. The issuing institute of the world’s leading power has already stated that it will not raise rates until, at the earliest, mid-2023; and in light of the data, it does not seem that there will be a need to do so sooner.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the Fund sees the situation even more under control in the near future. In Germany, the highest price growth will occur in 2021, and this will be just two tenths above the objective of the European Central Bank (ECB), also 2% although somewhat less tolerant with increases that go off the script. In France, Italy and Spain, the countries that make up the quartet of the largest economies in the euro area, price increases will remain well below 2% between now and 2026, always according to IMF projections.

“For the same reason that inflation did not fall greatly during the global financial crisis, it is now unlikely to rise much. The price of raw materials, especially oil, will strengthen in the coming months and, given the minimum levels of a year ago, it should mechanically increase the indices and make inflation become volatile “, explain the organism’s economists in his latest review of the world economy. But that volatility should be short-lived. The baseline projections point to a return of inflation to its long-term average as the effect of raw materials fades ”. This prospect of moderate inflation has to do, to a large extent, with the dynamics of the labor market, “where moderate wage growth and weak bargaining power of workers have recently been aggravated by high unemployment, underemployment, and lower rates. of participation ”.

A somewhat clearer horizon for emerging markets

The containment of the risk of a sharp rise in prices is especially positive for emerging countries, which in recent weeks – in which inflationary drums have beaten with unprecedented force in more than a decade – have seen a slowdown dry return of capital to the block. “Assuming inflation does not rise above targets [de los bancos centrales] On a sustained basis, a faster resolution of the pandemic in advanced economies can lead to significant inflows of funds in emerging markets ”, emphasize the Fund’s technicians. In this scenario, in addition, these countries “could deploy a wide range of policies aimed at curbing the accumulation of domestic risks.”

But even if inflation forecasts did not come true and prices rose more vigorously, forcing the Federal Reserve and the ECB to raise interest rates, the Fund also does not believe that the headache for emerging countries would end up being major. According to data compiled by the agency, rate hikes caused by a “surprise” increase in inflation tend to increase the cost of debt in rich countries, “but they do not seem to have an impact on financial conditions in emerging countries” .