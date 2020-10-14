According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India’s per capita GDP will decline by 10.3 percent during this financial year. If this assumption is proved to be true, then India will go below Bangladesh in terms of GDP per capita. According to the International Monetary Fund report released on Tuesday, according to the World Economic Outlook, India’s per capita GDP will fall by 10.3 percent to $ 1877 during this financial year ending on March 31, 2021. According to the IMF report, per capita GDP of neighboring Bangladesh is estimated to increase 4 percent in 2020 to reach $ 1,888.Earlier in June, the IMF had projected a 4.5 per cent fall in it. But Asia’s third-largest economy is expected to achieve 8.8 percent economic growth in the next financial year. With this, India will once again achieve the title of fastest growing emerging economy. China’s growth rate during this period is estimated to be 8.2 percent.

4.4 percent decline in global economy

The IMF report states that the global economy may decline by 4.4 per cent during the current financial year. It is expected to register a strong growth of 5.2 per cent in 2021. The IMF report states that during the year 2020, China will be the only country among the major economies of the world to report a 1.9% growth in GDP.