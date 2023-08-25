Buenos Aires – Despite noting that the country had not met the objectives of the agreement currently in force, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released a disbursement of US$7.5 billion. On Thursday, August 24, the BRICS group announced that Argentina will become one of its six new members. And a series of group robberies in different provinces raises concern…

The IMF Executive Board approved the disbursement of US$7.5 billion for Argentina, after reviewing the agreement it has with the country. He did so despite the fact that he considered that Argentina had not met the established goals and announced that there will be new goals and a new review in November.

On the other hand, at the close of the BRICS summit, the group announced the incorporation of Argentina to the bloc, something that was met with controversy in the country.

And between the weekend and Tuesday, August 22, there were group robbery attempts –some of them materialized– in four provinces of the country. The most intense situation was experienced on Tuesday in the Buenos Aires suburbs, the area of ​​the province of Buenos Aires that surrounds the Argentine capital. The authorities indicated that behind the events there was an incitement campaign and preferred not to use the word “looting.”

In addition, an inaugural triumph for Argentine soccer, weak sales on Children’s Day, a reading celebration and a new edition of the Buenos Aires Tango Festival.

The IMF releases a disbursement of 7,500 million dollars

On Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund, after completing the fifth and sixth reviews of the agreement with Argentina, decided to release a disbursement of approximately US$7.5 billion for the South American country. The funds are key to reinforcing the availability of foreign currency available to the State, in a country where the lack of dollars is one of the main problems for the administration of an economy in crisis, which has not grown for more than ten years and It has an inflation higher than 113% per year.

In a press release, the IMF said: "The Executive Board considered that key program objectives were not achieved until the end of June 2023 due to unprecedented drought and policy deviations, requiring the approval of default waivers." . The Fund also reported that the objectives for the accumulation of reserves, the primary fiscal balance and the monetary financing of the deficit were modified.







Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa addresses the media after meeting at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) headquarters in Washington, DC, U.S., on August 22, 2023. Massa is in Washington to meet with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) in the coming days.

Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who is also a presidential candidate in October, was in Washington during the announcement. He had traveled there to meet with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva and officials from the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the US Treasury and State departments.

The current agreement with the international organization is a refinancing of the US$44,000 million loan that the IMF gave the country in 2018. In its statement, the Fund said that the next review will be in November, after the first round of elections on November 22. October.

Argentina joins the BRICS

Argentina will become a new member of the BRICS in 2024 (made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), the group of countries announced at the end of the three-day summit that ended Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In addition to Argentina, five other countries will join the BRICS next year: Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, had given his explicit support to the incorporation of Argentina.

President Alberto Fernández celebrated the news in a remote digital appearance at the BRICS summit. He said that with the addition of the new partners "a new platform will be created to project the voice of developing countries."







02:03

For her part, the presidential candidate of the opposition coalition Together for Change, Patricia Bullrich, said, pointing to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, that if she is elected in October “Argentina under our government will not be in BRICS.” The statement was made this Thursday in the framework of a meeting organized by AS/COA (Americas Society/Council of the Americas) and the Argentine Chamber of Commerce and Services (CAC).

Javier Milei, the far-right, libertarian candidate who drew the most votes in the August 13 primary was also a speaker at that event. Although he made no direct reference to the BRICS, he did say regarding his international policy proposal: “We are not going to align ourselves with communists.” And that the only two countries with which he plans to align himself if he comes to power are the US and Israel.

Group robberies in various parts of the country

The long weekend, which lasted until last Monday, there were isolated attempts at looting, or group robberies (the Government prefers to avoid the term “looting”, because it refers, among other things, to much more widespread phenomena that took place in the 2001 crisis and during the 1989 hyperinflation), in the provinces of Mendoza, Córdoba and Neuquén, initially promoted by WhatsApp messages.

On Tuesday there was a combination of group robberies in some areas of the Buenos Aires suburbs (the area of ​​the Buenos Aires province that surrounds the City of Buenos Aires), especially supermarkets, and false alerts in the suburbs and in the City of Buenos Aires Aires.

There were dozens of detainees for robberies and attempted robberies. The national authorities announced that they will give financial compensation to the affected businesses.

The Government pointed out that behind what happened there was false news and incitement on social networks. The leader of a piquetero social movement, Raúl Castells, said on the television channel ‘Crónica TV’ that his organization was calling for the looting. Due to his statements, he will be investigated in court.

Children’s Day with falling sales

Last Sunday, Children’s Day, or Children’s Day, was celebrated in Argentina. According to the Argentine Confederation of Medium Enterprises (CAME), sales for that date fell 0.2% year-on-yearin a context of high inflation. It also had a negative impact on sales, according to CAME, that Children’s Day coincided with the long weekend, “because people poured money into trips.”

champion bats

Last Monday, the Argentine women’s team, the Murciélagas, became champions of the first Blind Soccer World Cup, which was held in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The team beat Japan 2-1 in the final.

Campaign to promote reading

On Thursday, on the anniversary of the birth of Jorge Luis Borges, Argentina celebrates Reader’s Day. Within this framework, the El Libro Foundation, responsible for the Buenos Aires Book Fair, launched the campaign reading.arg to promote reading. The campaign presents short video pieces on social networks by personalities, such as the musician Fito Páez, in which they talk about his relationship with books and reading.

The Tango World Cup in Buenos Aires began

On Wednesday August 23 began in Buenos Aires the Tango BA Festival and World Cup 2023, who turns 20 years old. It will run until September 3. The festival includes shows and competition between more than 650 dance couples from more than 30 countries seeking to be crowned the best in the world in two categories: stage tango and floor tango.