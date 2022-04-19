The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its GDP growth forecasts for Latin America and the Caribbean in 2022 by one tenth, to 2.5%.while warning of the strong inflationary pressures that the region will suffer derived in part from the war being waged in Ukraine.

In its latest World Economic Prospects Report, which serves as an update to its forecasts from the beginning of the year, the Fund raises its inflation forecast for this area to 11.2% in 2022compared to 9.8% in 2021, although for 2023 it gives a break and forecasts that prices will moderate slightly and rise by 8%.

The report, released this Tuesday in the framework of the Spring Assembly of the IMF and the World Bank, also lowers the growth forecast for the gross domestic product (GDP) of Latin America and the Caribbean for 2023 one tenth, to 2, 5% (the same rate as adventure for 2022), very far in both cases from the 6.8% that the economy of the area grew in 2021.

As for the two main regional economies, the report specifies that Mexico will grow 2% this year and 2.5% in 2023 (eight tenths and two tenths less, respectively, compared to its previous forecasts), while for Brazil forecasts growth of 0.8% in 2022 and 1.4% in 2023 (five tenths more and two tenths less).

The war in Ukraine is having profound effects on inflationary pressure in Latin America.

In March, the Fund’s director, Kristalina Georgieva, anticipated that the conflict in Ukraine could represent an economic opportunity for some countries in the region food exporters in the face of falling Russian and Ukrainian competition.

Despite these opportunities, the managing director of the IMF also warned of risks such as the rise in energy prices or the shortage of fertilizers, of which Russia and Belarus are major exporters, while Brazil is one of the largest importers.

In addition, warned that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was going to worsen the inflationary situation in Latin America due to the pressure it is generating on the price of energy, in addition to implying risks for the region’s supply.

In this regard, Georgieva recalled that inflation in many Latin American countries was already skyrocketing before the war in Ukraine due to their difficulties in recovering from the recession caused by covid-19.

EFE

