For Latin America and the Caribbean as a whole, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its growth outlook to 3 percent, that is, an upward revision of 0.5 percentage points “As a result of a stronger recovery in the major economies.”

He cites Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Chile. It does not give data on these last two countries but it is expected to detail its forecasts for the region throughout the week. In 2023 the region should grow 2 percent (-0.5 percentage points compared to April forecasts).

The IMF improves the forecasts for Brazil and Mexico in 2022, in a context of rampant inflation and against the current of the main economies, which are losing steam. The World Economic Outlook (WEO) update is tinged with pessimism and concern.

The economy is doing poorly, says the IMF, which does not rule out that it will still get worse. But the two Latin American giants are among the few exceptions and the IMF estimates that they will grow more than it had anticipated.

PFor Brazil, the estimate is 1.7%, that is, an increase of 0.9 percentage points compared to the April forecasts, while Mexico would grow 2.4%. (+0.4 percentage points).

But in 2023 the two countries will grow less than forecast just three months ago: 1.1% in the case of Brazil (-0.3 percentage points) and 1.2% in that of Mexico (-1.3 percentage points). ). The main concern of the report is the strong inflation, from which neither one nor the other is spared. In June, inflation reached 11.89% in Brazil, mainly due to the increase in fuel prices, caused by the war in Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

High inflation has affected the popularity of the government of ultra-conservative Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking a second term in October’s elections against leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In Mexico, inflation rose to 7.99%, the highest level in two decades in a country hard hit by the pandemic. Prices are skyrocketing, in addition to the war between Ukraine and Russia, problems in global supply chains and a depreciation of the peso against the dollar.

