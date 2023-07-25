Previous estimate was 2.8%; Inflation is expected to reach 6.8% in 2023 compared to the 7% projected in April

The IMF (International Monetary Fund) raised the global economic growth forecast for 2023 by 0.2 percentage points, from 2.8%, estimated in April, to 3% in July. The data are from the World Economic Outlook report published this Tuesday (25.Jul.2023). Here’s the full of the report (3 MB, in English).

In the document, the monetary fund also estimates a drop in inflation. The index should reach 6.8% in 2023. In the report published in April, the expectation was 7% compared to 8.7% registered last year.

Even with more positive prospects, the IMF expressed concern about the slowdown in China’s economic recovery and stated that “many challenges still obscure the horizon and it is too early to celebrate”.

“In China, the recovery after the reopening of the economy shows signs of losing steam amid continued worries about the real estate sector, with implications for the global economy”said Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist at the IMF.

In the statement, the money fund also said that, even with the most positive scenario, central banks should remain focused on restoring price stability and monitoring risks.