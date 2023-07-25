“The upward estimates of the International Monetary Fund on Italy’s GDP confirm the effectiveness of the government’s economic policy and encourage us to continue on this path and do even better”. Thus the premier Giorgia Meloni. “Italy – you underline – in 2023 will grow more than Germany and France and more than the eurozone average”.

“These are results that form the basis for the next budget law, on which we are already working. In a complex scenario we will continue to cultivate the line of development and prudence, momentum and stability of accounts – he adds -. Italy proves to be resilient and dynamic. Businesses and households have given an extraordinary response”.