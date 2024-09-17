IMF postpones consultations with Russia for an unknown period despite Moscow’s readiness

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has postponed planned consultations with Russia, the RIA Novosti.

The fund’s executive director for Russia, Alexey Mozhin, clarified that the meetings had been postponed indefinitely. “The Russian side was ready to begin consultations on September 16,” he noted.

On September 13, the head of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina confirmed the resumption of IMF consultations with Moscow. She specified that this is a permanent practice for IMF members, which includes 190 countries. “Yes, we are going to hold such consultations,” Nabiullina assured.