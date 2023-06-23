Government should pay US$ 2.7 billion until this Friday (June 23), of the US$ 44 billion it still owes to the Fund

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to postpone the deadline for paying Argentina’s debt until June 30, 2023. According to the schedule, Argentina should pay U$ 2.7 billion by this Friday (23.jun.2023 ).

On Thursday (June 22), the Argentine government sent a letter to the United States asking for support in negotiations with the Fund. The document was signed by the presidents of Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Paraguay and Brazil. read the full of the document (225KB in Spanish)

Argentine President Alberto Fernández thanked him on Twitter.

The 2nd largest economy in South America faces one of the highest inflation rates in the world, amid the worst economic crisis since 2018, with a deficit of US$ 1.2 billion in May in the commercial sector.

On March 13, 2023, the country reached a new agreement with the IMF to receive a loan of US$ 5.3 billion. It still depends on the approval of the Fund’s Executive Board. Here’s the full (248 KB, in Spanish).

The financial institution said in a note that the negotiation considered the drought in the country and the “more challenging economic context”.

The government has committed to achieving the following goals:

Primary fiscal deficit of 1.9% of GDP in 2023 through spending control;

Positive real interest rates;

Domestic debt management.

The Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, has already defended “put aside” the debt.