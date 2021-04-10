The economic team is betting to quickly turn the page after this week that ends in which it received criticism. From Monday a tour by the main European capitals to obtain support in the negotiation of the debt with the IMF and the requests that it placed on the table: the surcharge interest and the creation of a mechanism for the distribution of SDR (the currency that the IMF issues).

Martín Guzmán, Minister of Economy, and Sergio Chodos, Argentine representative to the IMF, will meet with ministers and vice ministers of Economy between 12 and 16 in Berlin, Rome, Paris and Madrid. His plan will be to talk with his peers about the Argentine situation and the needs facing the country.

The European ministers have a representative in the Monetary Fund in Washington, so it would not be necessary for Guzmán and Chodos to travel to Europe to give their versions first-hand. But the economic team considers it key to talk to the heads of these bureaucrats face to face.

Argentina seeks to refinance the debt payment to the Fund for US $ 44,000 million. And for this he requested a Extended Facilities program, an agreement whereby the agency lends money to the country to pay that 10-year debt and in return the country agrees to make reforms.

The negotiations took longer than expected, admitted the director of the Western Hemisphere Department, Alejandro Werner, last Thursday. The official said that Argentine policies generate “a lot of uncertainty” and that “there are significant differences between the political allies of President Fernández.” For its part, the IMF number, Kristalina Georgieva, admitted that the surcharge policy will be reviewed this year as requested by Argentina. Although he also defended the charges that the agency charges when a country spends a certain time without returning the capital.

In the economic team they have the objective of explaining all this next week in Europe. “The sense is that key issues for the country are understood”explained a source familiar with the negotiation. “To point out that the adjustment processes do not work in Argentina, the question of the external restriction and other specific characteristics of the country. As for the specifics, we can give our position on the surcharge that Argentina pays to the IMF and the distribution of SDR. Finally, why are we looking for a program with the Fund?.

Werner’s words were not received with approval in the conduct of economic policy. The official also hinted that the deal could be delayed after the elections.

The economic team, a few weeks ago, said privately that the conversations with the agency’s technicians were advanced. Now it seems to have changed. They not only believe that it is indistinct if the program is signed before or after the elections (the BCRA said it preferred it in the first semester). They also admit that they don’t know when it will be signed.

The European countries have a key weight in the Executive Board of the IMF that will decide this year, among other issues, the publication of a report on the loan to Argentina.

Guzmán asked for the SDR and the IMF warned for its use



The Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, asked the director of the Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, during a virtual meeting, for greater flexibility in the use of the aid that the agency will issue. “It is very important to urgently find a mechanism so that new Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) can be reallocated to countries that need them, including not only low-income economies, but also middle-income economies.” Later, the IMF deputy, Jeffrey Okamoto, warned that SDRs are only to build reserves and do not replace that countries have to make adjustments, programs with the IMF or restructure their debt.