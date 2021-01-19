WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has again significantly lowered its growth forecast for Germany. The IMF economists now only trust the German economy to grow by 3.5 percent this year, as a new country study revealed on Tuesday. The IMF is correcting itself downwards for the second time in a good six months – in October the forecast was 4.2 percent, in June it was 1.2 points higher.

However, the pandemic-induced economic slump last year ultimately turned out to be significantly less dramatic than initially assumed by the IMF, so that the scope for a positive countermovement is correspondingly less. Overall, the experts from the Monetary Fund Germany certified a comparatively good corona crisis management, but at the same time warned not to stop economic aid too early