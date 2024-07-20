IMF, Italian GDP revised upwards in 2025 (+0.9%)

In 2024 the Italian economy is expected to grow by 0.7%. This is stated by the International Monetary Fund which confirms – in the July update – the estimates of the World Economic Outlook (WEO) of April. For next year, however, the organization revises upwards by 0.2 points the previous assessment, estimating a growth of Italy’s GDP of 0.9%.

This is also one of the few adjustments made for the major European economies, with the exception of +0.5 points for Spain’s GDP in 2024, now estimated at +2.4% (confirmed instead for next year a growth of 2.1%). For the Eurozone, the Fund forecasts +0.9% in 2024 and +1.5% in 2025.

The global economy remains in “a difficult situation” even if global growth is confirmed at 3.2% in 2024 while it is slightly raised to 3.3% in 2025 (+0.1 points). This is stated by the International Monetary Fund, reiterating in practice – in the July update – the estimates of the World Economic Outlook (WEO) made last April.

The IMF notes that “the divergence” in output across countries has “reduced somewhat as cyclical factors diminish and activity becomes more aligned with its potential.”

Services price inflation – the analysis continues – “is hampering progress on disinflation” and this in turn “is complicating the normalization of monetary policy”.

“Upside risks to inflation have therefore increased, raising the prospect of higher interest rates for an even longer period, in the context of rising trade tensions and heightened political uncertainty. To manage these risks and preserve growth, the policy mix should be carefully paced,” continues the WEO.

Global activity and world trade strengthened at the end of the year, with trade boosted by strong exports from Asia, particularly in the technology sector. Compared to the April 2024 WEO, first-quarter growth surprised on the upside in many countries, a trend countered by “significant” downward revisions in Japan and the United States.

In contrast, signs of economic recovery materialized in Europe, driven by an improvement in service activity. Finally, in China, the recovery in domestic consumption favored the positive rise in the first quarter, aided by the increase in exports linked to the increase in global demand recorded in 2023.

IMF: Global inflation to slow to 5.9% in 2024

Confirming its April estimates in its World Economic Outlook update, the International Monetary Fund forecasts that global inflation will slow to 5.9% in 2024 from 6.7% last year, a trend that “essentially” should allow “a soft landing” for the global economy. The Fund, however, highlights how “in some advanced economies, especially the United States, improvements in disinflation are slower and risks are on the upside”.

In particular in advanced economies – the analysis continues – “the gradual cooling of labor markets, together with the expected decline in energy prices, should bring headline inflation back to the target level by the end of 2025”: in detail, the 2024 figure for advanced economies sees inflation at 2.7% with a further decline to 2.1% next year. The Fund expects “inflation to remain higher in emerging markets and developing economies” with a slower slowdown even if “thanks to the decline in energy prices, inflation is already close to pre-pandemic levels”.