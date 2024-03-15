The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is investigating a cyber attack that compromised 11 institutional email accounts, according to a statement released this Friday, 15. The IMF reported that the accounts have been restored and that there are no signs of compromise beyond them until at this time, but the incident remains under investigation.

“The IMF recently suffered a cyber incident, detected on February 16, 2024. A subsequent investigation, with the help of independent cybersecurity experts, determined the nature of the incident and actions to remediate it were taken,” the institution said.



