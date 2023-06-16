Estadão Contenti

06/16/2023 – 7:27 am

Inflation in the euro zone has slowed down, but remains “persistently high” and should only return to the 2% target of the European Central Bank (ECB) in mid-2025, assesses the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in a report released this Friday. -fair. According to the institution, the central bank of the bloc should continue to tighten monetary policy to a sufficiently restrictive level and maintain rates for a prolonged period for this scenario to take place.

“These actions will be necessary to keep inflationary expectations anchored and achieve a sustained return to the target”, points out the report, considering that the reduction of inflation would also depend on the moderation in the growth of wages and import prices. In this way, the ECB could maintain flexibility and reliance on data for each decision, changing course as needed in the coming years.

In the view of the IMF, inflation has decelerated sharply since the fourth quarter of 2022, with the reduction in energy prices. The persistence observed in the core, which excludes volatile items, now reflects the delay in passing on lower energy and commodity prices to consumers, as companies try to protect or extend gains.

The risks of rising inflation, however, are only part of the heightened uncertainties facing the eurozone. According to the report, the bloc is also at risk of downturns in the growth of economic activity, although this is the least likely scenario.

The IMF projects that growth in the euro zone will gradually accelerate again in 2023 and 2024, after the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) registered “considerable weakening” at the end of last year and entered a technical recession in the first quarter of this year. “Growth will be supported by the slow recovery in real income, by the cooling of supply pressures and by firm external demand”, predicts the institution.

In this scenario, the risks to growth are linked to inflation, the possibility of an economic slowdown in the United States and China – the two largest economies on the planet and the European Union’s main trading partners – or the renewal of banking turmoil. All these factors could weigh on domestic or foreign demand and thus harm European economic activity.

The IMF points out that the European banking system has shown resilience, but warns that monetary tightening to control inflation could expose new vulnerabilities. The institution recommends continuous stress testing and monitoring of bank credit, interest rates and liquidity risks, including on “less significant” banks. In addition, the document reinforces the importance of the full implementation of Basel III as “events outside Europe point to the danger of the selective implementation of banking regulations”.

tax policies

Among the priorities for the bloc’s economic recovery, the IMF highlights the need for an agreement and reforms related to fiscal governance in the European Union, in view of the sharp growth in public debt since 2020. “The European Commission’s legislative proposal for economic governance reform would appropriately promote a differentiated and risk-based medium-term fiscal adjustment”, points out the document.

The institution also recommends the creation of an Independent European Fiscal Council to add credibility to the process, strengthening the structure of macroeconomic stabilization and provision of public goods. “It is vital that an agreement is reached soon so that the new framework can anchor fiscal policies in 2025 and beyond”, concludes the IMF.























