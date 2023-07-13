Estadão Contenti

7/13/2023 – 2:02 pm

A report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) addressed to finance ministers and central bankers of the G20 points out that the global economy is going through a “challenging period”. Despite this, the document, which precedes the G20 meeting, points out that the results of the first quarter of this year surprised positively and that, since then, indicators point to a mixed picture.

“However, financial and external vulnerabilities remain high. Fiscal balances have improved in 2022, but fiscal space remains limited and public debt burdens are expected to increase”, highlights the IMF. The Fund draws attention to China, which is seeing its recovery moderate after a strong recovery in the first quarter.

According to the document, G20 leadership can help ensure that the global financial safety net is in place to “help developing economies weather various shocks and ensure that unsustainable debt burdens are promptly resolved.”























