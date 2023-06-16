Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/16/2023 – 8:00 am

Share



The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, said that the euro zone’s priority in the short term should be to keep inflation below the target and preserve financial stability. She participated in a Eurogroup meeting this Friday, the 16th, in Luxembourg, presenting the institution’s new report on the European Union’s economic prospects.

Georgieva pointed out that economic activity in the bloc should gradually increase, after having reached a technical recession at the beginning of the year. However, there are still downside risks to economic growth and rising inflation, which, according to her, remains well above the target.

To rein in prices, the European Central Bank (ECB) should continue to tighten monetary policy and then keep the interest rate in tight territory in 2023 and 2024, extending long enough to reduce overall demand and the risk of financial market disruptions. In this way, the central bank would also be able to keep inflation expectations anchored, assessed the director.

“On the side of financial stability, while the banking system appears resilient, the tightening of financial conditions could expose vulnerabilities”, warned Georgieva, adding that regulators need to be aware of risks to the financing, liquidity and credit of European banks.

In her speech, she pointed out that the bloc has made significant progress towards strengthening its economy, highlighting the advances towards the green transition. Georgieva encouraged the use of “carefully targeted” investments to achieve the best climate benefits.

The director also commented on the importance of the European Parliament having approved the AI Act, which takes the first steps towards the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) in the European Union. “AI has enormous potential, but we must ensure that it works for everyone, and that it is safe,” he said.























