IMF, Georgieva: “For those with high debt it will be devastating”

Not they arrive Good news for the world economy for the year that has just begun. Kristalina Georgieva don’t mince words to describe it scenario that awaits us. “The 2023 – explains the director of the International Monetary Fund – It will be a hard year for most of the world economy, tougher than what we have left behind. A third of the global economy and half that of the European Union could end up in recession during this year. A perspective that instead, he explained in an interview by Cbs during “Face the Nation”, could avoid the US. The reason for such pessimism, explained Georgieva, is that “the three big economiesThe United States, the European Union and China are all slowing down at the same time. The United States,” she added, “is the more resistant” and “they could avoid the recession. We see that the job market remains quite strong. However, this is a mixed blessing because if the market of the Work it’s a lot strongthe Fed may have to keep i taxi of more interest rigid longer to make inflation go down“.

“The European Union – continues Georgieva to the Cbc – she was severely affected by the war in Ukraine. Half of the European Union will be in recession. There China will slow down further this year. It will be a difficult year for China. And that translates into negative tendencies globally. If we look at the emerging marketsto developing economies, the Square it is even more negative. On top of everything else, they are hit by the highs interest rates and the appreciation of the dollar. For economies that have a high level Of debt it is a real one devastation“. At the moment the IMF expects that the growth global will settle this year at 2.7%. “But perhaps,” admitted Geoergieva, “it will be even less. Remember that in 2021 it was 6% and that it fell to 3.2% this year. And will continue to decline as long as central banks keep their foot on the brakes”.

