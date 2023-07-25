admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 07/25/2023 – 12:53 Share

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its projection for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Argentina in 2023 and started to predict recession in the country, which is facing a serious crisis. The organization expects the domestic economy to shrink 3% this year, reversing the 0.2% high projection.

“Argentina is facing a very difficult situation, especially aggravated by the drought, which has affected the agriculture sector in the last year”, said the chief economist of the IMF, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, at a press conference this Tuesday morning, 25, to comment on the fund’s report, in which it updates its World Economic Outlook (WEO) document, published last April.

The deputy director of the IMF Research Department, Petya Koeva Brooks, said that the impact of the drought on Argentine agriculture is responsible for the revision of the local GDP this year, but the segment will also give the impetus for the economic recovery in 2024. The fund sees Argentina growing 3% next year.

As far as prices are concerned, the IMF is projecting an inflation of 120% by the end of 2023, considering the implementation of macroeconomic policies that have been agreed upon, according to Brooks. “Then again, it requires some moderation in inflation rates to reach this 120%,” he explained.