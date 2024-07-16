The global economy is on track for modest growth over the next two years amid a slowdown in the United States, a bottoming out in Europe and a pickup in consumption and exports in China, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

The fund warned, in an update to its global economic outlook, of slowing momentum in efforts to combat inflation.

The fund left its forecast for real global GDP growth in 2024 unchanged from April at 3.2 percent and raised its forecast for 2025 by 0.1 percentage point to 3.3 percent.

But the updated forecasts show some changes among major economies. The U.S. growth forecast for 2024 was cut by 0.1 percentage point to 2.6 percent, reflecting slower-than-expected consumption in the first quarter. The fund’s 2025 U.S. growth forecast was unchanged at 1.9 percent, a slowdown driven by weaker labor market strength and reduced spending.

“Growth in major advanced economies has become more consistent as output gaps have narrowed,” IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said in a blog post accompanying the report, adding that signs of a slowdown are increasingly evident in the United States, while Europe is heading toward a recovery.

The International Monetary Fund sharply raised its forecast for China’s economic growth to 5.0 percent, in line with the Chinese government’s target for this year, from 4.6 percent in April, due to a rebound in personal consumption in the first quarter and strong exports. The IMF also raised its forecast for China’s economic growth in 2025 to 4.5 percent, up from 4.1 percent in April.

On a more positive note, the fund slightly increased its euro area growth forecast for 2024 by 0.1 percentage point to 0.9 percent, and left its forecast for 2025 unchanged at 1.5 percent.

The euro area saw stronger growth in services in the first half of the year, while higher real wages will help energy consumption next year, and looser monetary policy will support investment, the fund said.

The fund cut Japan’s growth forecast for 2024 to 0.7 percent from 0.9 percent in April, partly due to supply disruptions caused by the closure of a major auto plant and weak private sector investment in the first quarter.