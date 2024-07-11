Previous report estimated 2% growth; Ministry of Finance celebrates new data

O IMF (International Monetary Fund) has revised upwards its expectations for Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth in the medium term in 2024. The report published this Thursday (11.Jul.2024) brings an estimate of 2.5% growth in the period. The previous publication projected 2.0%.

“Over the past 2 years, Brazil’s economy has shown remarkable resilience as inflation has eased to within the target tolerance range”says the text of the report. Here is the full (in English, PDF – 5 MB).

The IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) reached 4.23% in the 12 months to June. It is close to the tolerance margin of the target. The center of the objective is 3%, with a margin that goes up to 4.5%.

In the month, however, it slowed to 0.21% compared to May.

The IMF document also cites 2.9% growth in Brazilian GDP in 2023, above projections from international entities.

“Consumption was strong, amid a tight labor market and considerable fiscal stimulus. Economic activity in early 2024 remained robust.”

Gross Domestic Product is the sum of everything a country has produced in a given period. It is one of the most important indicators of an economy’s performance.

The directors of the monetary fund responsible for the report said they viewed the economy’s results positively.

“The Executive Directors welcomed the remarkable resilience of the Brazilian economy during the disinflation process, as well as the expected convergence towards stronger potential growth in the medium term. They also commended the authorities’ progress in advancing their ambitious agenda for sustainable and inclusive growth.”the text states.

By the end of 2024, the IMF estimates that Brazil’s growth will be 2.1%. The report cites the economic impacts of the disasters in Rio Grande do Sul as one of the factors impacting the more modest result in relation to the medium term.

“Growth is projected to moderate to 2.1% in 2024, reflecting a still restrictive monetary policy, a smaller fiscal deficit, the flooding calamity in Rio Grande do Sul and the normalization of agricultural production”says the document.

O Ministry of Finance celebrated the improvement in the medium-term projection. In a text published on the agency’s official website, members of the economic team praised the data. Here is the full (PDF – 57 kB).

“The assessment by IMF technicians, endorsed by the board of directors, highlights the Brazilian economy on a trajectory of increased growth, falling inflation, a balanced fiscal framework, robust external accounts and a solid financial system”said Antonio Freitas, Undersecretary of International Finance and Economic Cooperation at the Treasury.