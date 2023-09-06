Latin America is suffering from the economic effects of the post-pandemic, but Rodrigo Valdés (Santiago, 56 years old), Chilean economist in charge of the Western Hemisphere Department for the International Monetary Fund (IMF), assures that this slowdown in growth is, to some extent period, “healthy”. Countries need “a certain slowdown to make the next growth sustainable,” he said in this interview with EL PAÍS from his office in Washington.

Optimistic, Valdés challenges a couple of notions that permeate the region, such as the idea that all extractive industries are bad and that inequality has worsened. He also talks about the proposal that the candidate who is leading the polls for the presidency of Argentina, the ultra Javier Milei, has for the indebted country: dollarization. Such a measure does not replace, he warns, the need for “a sustainable fiscal policy that leads to having debts that are not too high.”

Ask. Is it feasible for Argentina, such a large economy, to become dollarized?

Answer. That is a question that markets ask themselves today more than because of size, because of the initial conditions of the amount of reserves that Argentina has. Mr. Milei touched on this topic and they have a plan that they are still working on and I would not get ahead of the discussion. It is something that takes time. They have talked about how this would not be done the next day if they win the election. And it is also something that requires a lot of political support that they are going to have to seek.

Ask. The Fund recently reached a new agreement with Argentina. What implications would an eventual dollarization have?

Answer. Mr. Milei’s program implies dollarization and that does not imply not having a program [con el FMI]. We have one with Ecuador, which is a dollarized country, and the last one was very successful. For us it is essential to recognize the way a country organizes its monetary policy, its exchange policy, issues that are of full sovereignty. What does interest us is that the macroeconomic foundations are in place for these systems to work in the long term and that when there are changes the transition maintains stability.

Q. Would the Fund then continue supporting Argentina?

R. We work with 190 countries, with all possible institutions that exist within them. What interests us is that they work well depending on their macroeconomic configurations. How does the job market work? How does the property market work? Dollarized countries, for example, in order for them to function well require certain conditions. And something very important for us is that what one does in the world of monetary exchange does not replace what is necessary to do in the fiscal world. This part requires a huge effort from the countries and one always understands that the short term and the long term are in tension. But here there is no substitute for fiscal. All countries require a sustainable fiscal policy that leads to debts that are not too high, and dollarizing or not dollarizing is not a substitute for that task.

Q. What are your prospects for the region?

R. This year we see the consolidation of a significant slowdown compared to last year’s growth. There are some exceptions. The largest countries, Mexico and Brazil, have been unexpectedly resilient and could grow even more than last year. But overall, we see this slowdown in many countries is healthy because they had a very strong post-covid takeoff and required some slowdown to make the next growth sustainable. Going forward, the game is about to be played. There is clear growth, but we must work to raise that potential growth.

Q. What can the region do to improve productivity?

R. To be able to take charge of this issue, it is necessary to have an orderly macroeconomy and what many countries have achieved in this regard is important. It is very important to keep these macro policy frameworks working well. Once you have that, where can you invest? We have great opportunities in the world’s energy transition. Many countries in the region have crucial inputs such as green hydrogen, for example. Another is the geopolitical change in which value chains want to establish themselves in closer countries. This gives the region a very important opportunity to invest. There is a regulatory and stability and coherence issue that must be dealt with. It is unnecessary to have risk premiums for investors because we have regulatory frameworks that are not the most appropriate. In addition, there is an issue of security and crime in the region that must be given greater importance from the point of view of macroeconomics.

Q. Does insecurity impact productivity?

R. It affects economic growth, people’s quality of life, the desire to invest. It is time for the region to give even more weight to this issue, because it has implications in many dimensions. The Monetary Fund cannot get involved in this issue and say what to do, we are not experts in this, but we can verify that it has relevant effects and suggest that the authorities look at this with greater importance than they have given up to now.

Q. The Fund identifies inequality as a problem yet to be solved, but is there an example of an emerging market that has done so?

R. Two things must be recognized. The first is that our region has made progress, contrary to what is perceived in public discourse, greatly influenced by what has happened in the Anglo-Saxon world. The truth is that in the last 20 years the distribution of income has improved a bit, it is still very unequal, but it has improved, contrary to what happened in the Anglo-Saxon world, where it got worse. It is certainly insufficient and we must continue working on it. And the second is that if one compares our region with the developed world of the countries that make up the OECD, it is clear that the OECD countries manage to improve income distribution in a very significant way through what they do with monetary transfers. . Through many instruments such as unemployment insurance, larger pension systems that provide more money and I think the region needs to have more resources to do so and start worrying more that these transfers are serious insurance for the problems they sometimes have the families.

Q. He talks about inputs for the energy transition. Is the region trapped in the extractive industries?

R. You have to try to get the positive or negative concept to extract, because it has been known for a while that countries can have a blessing or a curse in their natural resources. This crucially depends on how the income is invested. To those who think that this is like an inescapable curse, I would invite you to look at the examples of Australia, New Zealand, Norway, which were rich in natural resources and used those resources to go a step further, for example, investing in human capital. to do other things and now they are very advanced in the service sector. There is no need to become pessimistic about having natural resources. The region would be worse off without them, and what you have to worry about is using them well.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter