The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, said this Saturday that she had a “very good discussion” with the Minister of Economy of Argentina, Sergio Massa, “about the new challenges facing emerging markets and Argentina ”. The official’s statement was made by Twitter and the pair met in India, where they were for the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.

Georgieva adds that there is “good progress” being made in the fourth review of the ongoing program with Argentina.

According to her, the intention is to “communicate its conclusion soon”.

the argentinian newspaper financial scope reported this Saturday that approval by the Fund of the review, at the staff level, should take place next week.

The newspaper also says, based on official sources, that the IMF would be willing to revise the goals of the Argentine program, in the face of problems such as a drought that affects local agribusiness and also global impacts, such as the war in Ukraine.