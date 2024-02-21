AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 02/21/2024 – 21:26

The deputy director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Gita Gopinath, began to evaluate in Argentina, this Wednesday (21), the progress of the credit program with the country, official sources reported, amid strong social tension .

Gopinath met for four hours with the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, the president of the Central Bank, Santiago Bausili, and the chief of staff, Nicolás Posse, at the beginning of a visit lasting less than two days.

“I had a productive conversation with Caputo, Bausili and Posse about ongoing efforts to restore macroeconomic stability, protect the vulnerable and strengthen growth prospects in Argentina”, published the IMF official in X.

The three senior officials detailed to Gopinath the management results of January, when the country achieved a trade surplus of 797 million dollars (around R$3.90 billion) and the government, a fiscal surplus of 588 million dollars (R $2.89 billion), according to state agency Télam.

The deputy director of the IMF will also meet with academics and representatives of social organizations and unions, at a time when protests are growing against the first measures taken by the government of ultra-rightist Javier Milei.

Before leaving for Rio de Janeiro, on Thursday, to participate in the G20 meeting, the official will be received by Milei, who anticipates cuts in public and social spending and deregulations in the economy, moves that the IMF considered “audacious” and “challengers”.

In 2018, during the presidency of the right-wing Mauricio Macri, Argentina took a loan of 57 billion dollars (around R$220 billion, at the time) from the Fund, of which it received just over US$44 billion (R$ 170 billion). The agreement was renegotiated in 2022 by Peronist Alberto Fernández (center-left) and, after failing to meet targets in 2023, was rehabilitated by the current government.

Milei undertook a strong fiscal adjustment, greater than what the IMF itself had recommended, with which he committed to ending 2024 with a public accounts surplus of 3% of GDP.

In January, the reduction in spending on public works and payments of pensions and salaries to public employees, contributions to provinces and subsidies for energy tariffs, allowed the government to achieve the country's first monthly surplus in 12 years, while increasing the weakened international reserves of US$21 billion (R$104 billion) to US$27 billion (R$134 billion).

When approving the last installment for Argentina, the IMF praised Milei's “ambitious stabilization plan” to reverse an annual inflation of 254.2%, poverty that affects half the population and a GDP contraction of 2.8% predicted. to 2024 by the organization itself.

However, the Fund warned the government that the president's plan needs “clear communication and strengthening social assistance”.

Gopinath arrived in the country on a day when train services were paralyzed by a protest and the CGT, Argentina's main union, was debating whether to organize a second national strike after the 12-hour strike called on January 24.