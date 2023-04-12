The factors that caused inflation to soar to historic levels in the world could persist until 2025, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), told AFP this Tuesday (11).

Prices around the world have risen since the rapid reopening of the global economy after closures triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Inflation continued to rise, fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year, which spiked commodity prices.

“Inflation is still with us,” said Gourinchas during an interview in Washington, shortly after the IMF raised its inflation forecast for this year to 7%.

Despite a vehement and concerted campaign by central banks to curb rising prices by raising interest rates, inflation in many countries remains well above 2%, the target set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, as well as like those of other countries.

“In particular, underlying inflation has not started to ease significantly towards the target,” Gourinchas said, regarding food and energy prices. “It probably won’t happen until the end of 2024, maybe in 2025,” he added.

The persistence of underlying inflation means that central banks would have to keep their interest rates higher for longer, he said. Such a decision would add pressure to a financial system already affected by the dramatic collapse of Californian bank Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last month.

The fall of SVB was followed by that of other US regional banks and the merger, under pressure, of the Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse in favor of its competitor, UBS.

Gourinchas said “very forceful intervention” by the Fed, the Swiss National Bank and others had helped to contain the immediate challenges posed by the SVB’s fall, but warned that potential challenges remained. “We are in a situation where there are high levels of nervousness in the market,” he said.

One sector of concern is real estate, in part due to the slow resumption of office work in several cities around the world in the post-pandemic.

Gourinchas warned that there may be other financial institutions, such as the SVB, too exposed to interest rate risks, which could cause problems if interest rates remain high while central banks fight inflation.

Countries without the fiscal tools to help fight inflation also suffer, said Gourinchas. “People should be very vigilant to ensure that fragile places are reinforced and strengthened,” he concluded.