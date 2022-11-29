WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday urged China to avoid strict lockdowns to contain ongoing COVID-19 cases and instead take more targeted, citing the impact on the country’s population and economy in an interview with the Associated Press.

Georgieva asked Beijing to adjust its “Covid zero” approach, according to the interview, released as protests against China’s health policies spark demonstrations in several cities.

The head of the fund also addressed inflation and interest rates, rising energy prices and the hunger crisis, according to the AP.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)