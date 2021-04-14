A woman walks in front of shops closed in Paris due to measures against the pandemic on April 4. IAN LANGSDON / EFE

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned last week that the coronavirus crisis threatened to leave permanent scars on the global economy, especially in the poorest countries. Now, the body headed by Kristalina Georgieva also talks about these disparities in recovery, but focusing its view on Europe. Some countries of the continent have been more affected by the crisis, and the remedy to get out of the hole caused by the coronavirus is twofold: accelerate vaccination and that governments maintain their stimulus policies. That is to say, spending by the handful, and doing it especially in vulnerable families and companies, to accelerate the recovery.

Central banks are about to exhaust their tools to drive growth. So only public spending can save the furniture. “While monetary policy is less and less effective in boosting growth, fiscal policy must play an increasingly important role,” warns the Fund in the update of its regional report on Europe. And, in case it had not been clear, he again points in the same direction: “Fiscal measures to stimulate investment and facilitate job creation would accelerate the recovery.”

The IMF has long joined the camp of those who claim a leading role for the state in the economy to stimulate growth. It also supports the Biden Administration’s plans to impose a global minimum level on corporation tax to fund all of these spending plans.

In Europe, the multilateral organization claims to relocate public aid in those measures that accelerate the recovery: spend more to support families and companies and redistribute these funds by taking them away from other items. This warning is an implicit criticism of the budget plans presented by European executives for 2022. The IMF gives a slight tug on the wrist, yes, but it does not point to anyone: it mentions the sin, but not the sinner.

They are not just general recommendations. Fund technicians have done their numbers, and conclude that the approval of aid worth 3% of GDP during this year and the next would boost the economy by 2% by the end of 2022. These aid that the IMF talks about include new transfers for needy families, subsidies to accelerate the integration into the labor market of those who have been left out, fiscal aid to boost growth and injections of liquidity for viable companies in trouble. “These policies would have greater benefits for low-income families and fewer side effects than new monetary stimulus policies. They would also bring inflation closer to the target in many countries, ”add the authors of the March update of the Regional Outlook Report.

Despite all these recommendations, vaccines remain the most important key. Hence, the IMF calls on governments “more efforts” to produce and distribute the doses to achieve immunity.

68 million Europeans, protected by ERTE

The Fund admits that much progress has been made. He mentions, for example, that employment protection mechanisms – those equivalent to the Spanish ERTEs – have come to protect 68 million citizens in 40 European countries at the height of the crisis. The sum of fiscal aid (either through automatic stabilizers such as unemployment benefits or measures approved specifically for this crisis) last year reached 7.5% of GDP in the most advanced European economies, and 6 % in the emerging economies of the continent, excluding Turkey and Russia in this calculation.

Finally, the IMF admits that the United States has come out of the crisis better than Europe. But his analysts do not attribute this advantage to better public policies on the other side of the Atlantic, but to other factors. “IMF studies suggest that different macroeconomic policies do not explain the gap with the US. Instead, it seems that the stricter voluntary confinements in Europe, beyond what can be attributed to legal measures to avoid contagion, they explain this difference ”, the report assures.

These “voluntary confinements” of which the Fund speaks have reduced mobility and activity more in Europe than in the US and explain that the consequences of the pandemic have been greater in the Old Continent. The IMF also attributes “a certain role” to pre-crisis growth differences and the structure of the economy. They cite, for example, the greater adaptability of the United States to operate in a context of reduced mobility (through teleworking).

A round of applause to the recovery fund

The IMF is convinced of the beneficial effect that the millions of euros from the European recovery plan will have. “For countries like Spain, badly hit by the crisis, the Next Generation EU program will be an important part of their response to the crisis. Also to achieve a greener and more digital economy, ”said Alfred Kammer, director of the Fund’s Department for Europe. Kammer downplayed possible delays in the arrival of funds, even recalling that countries like Spain have already announced that they will advance disbursements until European money arrives.

But not everything depends on what comes from outside. The IMF insists that Spain also needs structural reforms to boost its productivity. Among them, those aimed at reducing duality in the labor market stand out.