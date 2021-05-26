Promotion of social housing of the Municipal Housing and Land Company of Madrid, last October. Europa Press

Lowering rents during the coronavirus pandemic will not make things easier for tenants. On the contrary, and as a result of a crisis that also resulted in more unemployment and less income for households, paying rent will be increasingly difficult. The effect is well known to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which in a work published this Wednesday on its blog reminds that there will be no economic recovery without paying attention to this problem and calls on European countries to adopt relief measures for tenants .

Even before the pandemic, the report’s authors note, the pressure to pay rents was growing. And Spain is not well portrayed in the photo: in 2018 it was the second country where tenants from the poorest quintile (20% of households with the lowest income) had to allocate more of their disposable income to pay rent, above the Four. Five%. And it is also one of the most unequal countries, if one takes into account that the stretch with the quintile of tenants in the best economic position – who spend less than 20% of their income on monthly rent – is one of the longest.

This situation has not been alleviated by the pandemic despite the drop in rental prices in many countries (including Spain). The reason, explain the IMF economists following a reasoning that they have already used in previous jobs, is that rent is an option with special roots among young people and low-income people, since they cannot buy a house. And it is precisely these social groups that are hardest hit by the pandemic, since they tend to work in sectors where the coronavirus has affected activity the most, such as hotels, tourism or manufacturing. “The pandemic is expected to worsen rental accessibility and trends in inequality that were already present before COVID-19 hit Europe,” experts warn.

More grants and more investment

What solutions are there from there? For the researchers, the European recovery funds “provide the opportunity to make investments in social housing and public infrastructure as an integral part of the recovery strategy from the pandemic.” In fact, the work bears the expressive title of Affordable rent: making it part of Europe’s recovery. Among the measures to be adopted, a distinction is made between short-term and long-term.

In the first case, they aim to expand rental subsidies among the most vulnerable tenants, which they characterize as “the most powerful immediate political tool.” The fund’s economists ask that these aid be easily transferable so as not to harm geographic mobility. Also among the most immediate options, they speak of price controls – among which include different types, such as, for example, the mechanism by which in Spain the rent cannot rise more than the CPI during the duration of the contract – although they express doubts about their effectiveness due to the effects they may have if the supply of houses for rent is reduced.

In the long term, it is clear that the IMF is committed to expanding the number of flats for rent and for this it suggests penalizing vacant housing, taxing it fiscally, and also expanding the stock of social housing. In fact, they say that “governments should invest more in social rents, especially where the stock [de viviendas] has fallen or where it is low ”. The latter seems to be the case in Spain, which has one of the lowest percentages of social housing in Europe and where the Government has planned an item of 1,000 million European funds to build some 20,000 new rental homes.

Neither of the other measures mentioned are foreign to Spain, although it is also about future plans, rather than measures that are already being implemented. In fact, in the negotiation of the future housing law it has been decided to recharge more IBI to some empty flats and they are also discussed, although there are disagreements between the members of the Executive in this regard, new formulas to control rental income.

In any case, as the IMF makes clear, the key to the vault is to increase investment in housing, something that according to the agency’s experts “would support inclusive growth by creating employment, providing more affordable rent and facilitating access to jobs in different places”. “Governments urgently need to increase their efforts to prevent low-income renters and youth from being left behind,” the study concludes.