The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) definitively approved this Thursday (22) the release of 6 billion dollars (R$ 31.1 billion) to Argentina, as part of the Fund’s Extended Service Agreement.

The amount will be “immediately” available to the South American country, after, at the beginning of this month, an agreement was reached at the technical staff level on the third revision of the pact between Argentina and the IMF.

To date, the country has received US$23.5 billion (R$121.8 billion) of the US$44 billion (R$228.2 billion) included in the debt refinancing agreement with the agency.

The Board considered that “all quantitative performance criteria up to September 2022 were satisfactory”, as indicated in a statement released by the IMF.

The agency’s chief economist, Gita Gopinath, said in the official note that “the authorities’ decisive actions are beginning to bear fruit” in Argentina, as inflation declines and “improvements in the trade balance” are recorded.

The statement contrasts with data released by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses of Argentina (Indec), which recorded inflation above 90% and a drop in economic activity for the second consecutive month. According to Indec, unemployment in the Latin American country also grew again, reaching 7.1%.

In July, the IMF issued a warning about Argentina, indicating that the economic situation was “very worrying”, questioning the effectiveness of the economic policy of price controls by the leftist government of Fernández and Kirchner.

Last month, the Argentine Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, assured that the country will meet the targets agreed for this year with the IMF, in the debt refinancing pact sealed in March.

According to the agreement with the Fund, Argentina should reduce this year the primary fiscal deficit to 2.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), among other measures.