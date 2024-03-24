Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 03/24/2024 – 15:24

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) called on China this Sunday (24) to implement “a complete set of market-friendly reforms” in order to stimulate a stagnant economy in the face of the housing crisis, weak domestic demand and high unemployment among young people.

Chinese policymakers resist boosting the economy with massive stimulus measures, insisting on the need to opt for “high-quality” growth.

“The transition from high-rate growth to high-quality growth is the right path”, and China “is determined to do so”, declared IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva this Sunday at the Development Forum of China, held in Beijing. However, “this transformation will not be easy,” she warned.

According to her, Beijing must take “strong measures” to reduce the amount of unfinished housing and provide more space for “market-based corrections” in a heavily indebted real estate sector.

The authorities also need to strengthen “purchasing power” with measures to improve the vast social insurance system and promote “equal conditions between private and public companies”, as foreign investors have requested.

Top Chinese leaders are optimistic. Premier Li Qiang said during the forum today that Beijing “will take practical and effective measures to promote high-quality development.”

Chinese growth has been slowing for years and Beijing this month set a target of 5%, far below those that fueled its meteoric rise in prosperity.