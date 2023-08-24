The amount gives room for maneuver for the Minister of Economy and presidential candidate, Sergio Massa, to intervene in the economy

The IMF gave its approval on Wednesday (23.Aug.2023) for an agreement with Argentina and released the immediate disbursement of US$ 7.5 billion. The Board of the International Monetary Fund concluded the 5th and 6th revisions of the so-called Extended Financing Mechanism agreed with the South American country.

The Minister of Economy and candidate for the Argentine Presidency, Sergio Massa, traveled to the US to follow the negotiations and sign the agreement. Argentina is experiencing an economic crisis with rising prices and strong currency devaluation. The disbursement gives Massa leeway to intervene in the economy if necessary.

“Since the conclusion of the 4th evaluation, the main goals of the program have not been met”, said the IMF in note. “In a context of high inflation and growing pressures on the balance of payments, agreement was reached on a new policy package focused on rebuilding reserves and improving the fiscal order”, he declared.

According to the IMF, the Board approved “changes to the reserve accumulation target, as well as the primary budget balance and monetary financing of deficit targets, along with a commitment to implement a new policy package to correct political setbacks, safeguard stability and secure program objectives”.

The next review of the agreement is scheduled for November 2023.

After approval of the agreement, Massa met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. “The meeting was sincere, frank, serious and mature”, said the Argentine minister, quoted by the newspaper clarion.

At the X (former Twitter), Massa stated that the disbursement “will allow to continue with the process of stabilization and strengthening of reserves” from Argentina. “It is essential that we continue to follow a path of economic recovery based on increasing exports, selling Argentine work to the world and, above all, obtaining a trade surplus that strengthens our economy.a,” he said.

ELECTION

After confirming the disbursement of US$ 7.5 billion, Massa commented on the IMF meetings with the 2 candidates who are running against him in the presidential election in Argentina, scheduled for October 22nd.

As per the clarionMassa assessed that Javier Milei was “collaborator” and acted to facilitate the agreement with the IMF. The coalition “Together for the Change” (in Portuguese, Together for Change), by Patricia Bullrich, tried to block negotiations for the government to pay “all costs” of not having the money.

“Last friday [18.ago]some IMF officials had a dialogue with the 2 opposition sectors”, declared Massa. “Those who live by the idea that the better, the worse, ended up carrying the idea that Argentina did not need access to any funding”, he said, referring to Bullrich.

“And, incredibly, those who emerged as opposition in the last few hours ended up proposing that it was necessary to have a more collaborative attitude with the government because they understood that it was a matter of a transition to the beginning of a new government, beyond the accidental coincidence that the Minister of the Economy to be the candidate of the party in power”, said Massa about Milei, who surprised and finished 1st in the primaries held on August 13th.

Javier Gerardo Milei is 52 years old, graduated in economics and led with 30.4% of the votes in the primary election of August 13, 2023 in the race for the Presidency of Argentina. He is on the right on the ideological political spectrum, with liberal ideas on economics. He advocates closing the country’s Central Bank, ending the peso and using the US dollar as the local currency.

The candidate is running for the Casa Rosada by the coalition “La Libertad Advances” (in Portuguese, Freedom Advances). Milei defines herself as “anarcho-capitalist” It is “libertarian” – is against state interference in society and in favor of the free market system. It says that its program will be a “chainsaw” to cut public spending. He claims that global warming is a lie, is in favor of selling organs and defends non-compulsory and private education.

Known as the Argentine Iron Lady, Patricia Bullrich Luro Pueyrredon was born on June 11, 1956 in Buenos Aires. She holds a degree in humanities and social sciences with a focus on Communication from the University of Palermo and a master’s and doctorate in political science from the University of San Martín.

Bullrich was a deputy for Buenos Aires from 1993 to 1997 and 2007 to 2015. She has also served as Minister of Labor (2000-2001), Minister of Social Security (2001) and Minister of Security (2015-2019).

Among her main campaign proposals, the former minister promises her voters a “steady hand” against crime and corruption and strengthening Argentina’s armed forces. It also brings a strong anti-Peronist rhetoric.

Regarding his economic plan, Bullrich says he intends to reduce government spending, remove exchange controls and conduct a review of Argentina’s tax and fiscal laws to simplify the financial structure. She also supports a system where pesos and Argentine dollars are used together in the economy.

