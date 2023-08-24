The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a new disbursement of US$ 7.5 billion for Argentina, according to a spokesman for the Ministry of Economy in Washington.

The announcement of the release of funds to refinance the country’s debt comes as part of the visit of the Argentine Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, to the American capital, where he intends to meet with the director general of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva.

The funds approved on Wednesday are the first installment of a disbursement of US$ 10 billion under the framework of an agreement with the IMF, which was postponed by the agency pending the evaluation of the results of the primary elections in Argentina. The next disbursement should be approved in November this year.

Massa anticipated yesterday that his meeting with Georgieva will serve to discuss “the entire disbursement procedure”, taking into account the loans that Argentina acquired with Qatar, China and the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) to meet its deadlines with the Bottom.

The Argentine minister also met with the managing director of Operations at the World Bank, Anna Bjerde, and with the president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the Brazilian Ilan Goldfajn.

Debt with the IMF

Argentina and the IMF signed an agreement in 2022 to refinance a debt estimated at US$ 45 billion, which was contracted in 2018, during the government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).

In the primary elections, held on August 13, the victory of libertarian Javier Milei, with 30.04% of the votes, turned the electoral board and made the IMF itself contact him and the center-right opposition candidate Patricia Bullrich, third most voted leader, behind Massa, to change economic positions in case of an eventual government.

At the meeting, the libertarian candidate, who is an economist, pledged to carry out a more rigorous fiscal adjustment than that required of Argentina by the fund, if he is elected in October.