The Board of Executive Directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the first review of the financial assistance program for Ukraine and approved the immediate payment of a tranche of $890 million to Kiev. This was announced on Thursday, June 29, by the organization on its Twitter.

“The IMF Executive Board is completing the first review of the Ukrainian program, which provides about $890 million <…> to support economic stability,” the statement says.

The approved tranche is only a fraction of the amount under the Extended Financing Facility (EFF) for Ukraine, which provides financing in the amount of $15.6 billion.

Earlier, on May 30, the IMF announced that they intend to consider providing Ukraine with a second tranche in the amount of $900 million under the approved extended lending mechanism. It was noted that all quantitative implementation criteria at the end of April and structural benchmarks at the end of May were achieved by Ukraine.

Prior to that, on March 31, the IMF approved a four-year loan program for Ukraine in the amount of $15.6 billion. It was noted that this is the largest IMF loan provided to a state in whose territory hostilities are taking place. Kyiv received the first tranche from the International Monetary Fund in the amount of $2.7 billion on April 4.

Prior to that, on February 17, the press service of the fund reported that the IMF had reached an agreement with Kiev on monitoring the economy, which allows us to move on to discussing a full-scale lending program for the country.