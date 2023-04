Supermarket in Buenos Aires: after inflation of 94.8% in 2022, the country reaches a three-digit price variation in the interannual indicator. | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) this Saturday demanded a “stronger policy package” from Argentina to safeguard stability and considered it “essential” to meet the fiscal deficit target of 1.9% of GDP this year, in order to combat the high inflation. This was the position of the IMF’s executive board after approving a $5.4 billion withdrawal to Argentina the day before, bringing total withdrawals to $28.9 billion.

Gita Gopinath, deputy managing director of the IMF, said in a statement that the economic situation in Argentina “has become more difficult” so far this year due to the drought in the country and explained that, given the “magnitude of the climate shock”, some downward “adjustments” in reserve accumulation targets. However, she opined that “a more robust policy package will be needed to safeguard stability and maintain the programme’s anchor role”. Gopinath also said that meeting the fiscal deficit target of 1.9% of GDP this year remains “essential” to resolve some of the economic problems facing Argentina, such as high inflation of 102.5%, the most high since 1991.

The IMF traditionally accompanies its executive board decisions, such as the one taken on Friday, with an explanation such as the one given by Gopinath on Saturday. However, unlike other occasions when all the information is disclosed at the same time, this time the process took place in two phases: a first phase with brief paragraphs on Friday, informing about the withdrawal of US$ 5.4 billion , and a second phase with Gopinath’s statements.

On March 3, 2022, the Argentine government reached an agreement with the IMF called the Extended Facilities Program, which allowed the South American country to reprogram US$ 45 billion of debts contracted with the organization in 2018, during the presidency of Mauricio Macri .