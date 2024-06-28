The IMF Board of Directors approved the allocation of a $2.2 billion tranche to Ukraine.

The Board of Executive Directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the allocation of another tranche of $2.2 billion to Ukraine. This was reported by press service fund.

It is noted that the decision was made during the fourth review of the Extended Credit Facility (EFF). The funds will be used to support the Ukrainian economy.

“Despite the challenging environment, Ukraine’s economic performance under the EFF remains strong. All quantitative performance criteria were met as of end-March, and all structural benchmarks were met on time or with a slight delay through end-June,” the IMF emphasized.

Earlier, the state budget of Ukraine received another tranche of unconditional funding from the European Union in the amount of 1.9 billion euros. In total, since the beginning of hostilities on the territory of the republic, the EU has provided Kyiv with almost 35 billion euros in budget assistance, which helped maintain macroeconomic stability.