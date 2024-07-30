The International Monetary Fund’s executive board approved a $3.4 billion aid program for Ethiopia on Monday, after the country said it would ease foreign exchange controls as part of a broader economic reform package.

The council’s approval of this four-year program will result in an initial $1 billion tranche being disbursed immediately.

The fund said in a statement that the aim of the program is to “support the authorities’ implementation of the economic reform program aimed at addressing macroeconomic imbalances and laying the foundations for private sector-led growth.”