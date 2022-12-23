The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced this Thursday, at the end of the third review of the current aid program, the sending of US$ 6 billion to Argentina.

This new installment, validated by the fund’s board of directors, raises to US$ 23.5 billion the amount already disbursed to the South American country since the signing of the aid program, in March.

In total, the 30-month program is expected to total $44 billion, making it by far the most important aid program put in place by the international body.

The fund declared itself satisfied with the economic policy implemented by the Argentine government in July, highlighting the drop in inflation and the improvement in the trade balance and currency reserves. “However, macroeconomic imbalances remain to be corrected, and conditions remain fragile,” said Gita Gopinath, deputy managing director of the fund.

The agreement with the IMF, signed in March, provides for a series of measures aimed at controlling chronic inflation in Argentina, which reached 85.3% in 2022, despite the notorious slowdown observed in November.

This is the 13th agreement between the IMF and Argentina since the return of democracy to that country in 1983.