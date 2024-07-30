This is the third review under the fund’s latest 46-month loan program for Egypt, which was approved in 2022 and increased to $8 billion this year.

Egypt says it has moved to a flexible exchange rate regime, a policy the IMF said on Monday remains “the foundation of the authorities’ program.”

“Inflationary pressures are gradually easing, the foreign exchange deficit has been eliminated, and fiscal targets (including those related to spending through large infrastructure projects) have been achieved,” the IMF statement said.

Reuters quoted the IMF as saying: “While there has been progress on some critical structural reforms, greater efforts are needed to implement the state ownership policy.”

The fund called on Egypt to accelerate the divestment program from state-owned companies and implement reforms to prevent them from using unfair competitive practices, according to Reuters.

“Restoring energy prices to cost-recovery levels, including retail fuel prices, by December 2025 is essential to support smooth energy supply to the population and reduce disruptions in the sector,” the IMF quoted Antoinette Sayeh, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, as saying.

Egypt has raised domestic fuel prices by up to 15 percent ahead of an IMF review, which has been delayed since July 10.