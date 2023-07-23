Apple has said which could disrupt the distribution of two historic applications in the UK, talk of iMessage and FaceTime instead of giving in to government pressure in response to new proposals that aim to expand the powers of digital surveillance available to British state intelligence agencies.

Apple’s choices about removing iMessage and Facetime from the UK

The fact, reported for the first time by BBC News, makes the iPhone maker the latest to join the chorus of voices protesting upcoming legislative changes at theInvestigatory Powers Act (IPA) of 2016 in such a way as to effectively render cryptographic protections ineffective.

In particular, the Online Security Bill requires companies to install technologies to search for child sexual exploitation and terrorism-related content (CSEA) in encrypted messaging apps (namely iMessage and Facetime) and other services; this decree also requires messaging services to obtain Home Office approval before releasing new security features and to act promptly to disable them if requested, without informing the public.

Even if the text of the law does not explicitly require the removal of encryption end to end (present on WhatsApp and also on iMessage and Facetime), in fact it would lead to a weakening, since the companies that offer these services would have to examine all messages to identify and remove suspicious content. This was considered a disproportionate measure allowing the government to carry out wiretapping and mass surveillance.

Apple told the British TV channel that such a provision would pose “a serious and direct threat to data security and information privacy”.

In early April, several messaging apps that currently offer encrypted chats, such as Element, Signal, Threema, Viber, Meta-owned WhatsApp, and Wire, released a open letterurging the UK government to reconsider its approach and to “encourage companies to offer more privacy and security to their users”.

“There is no explicit protection for encryption in the bill and, if implemented as written, could allow OFCOM to enforce proactive scanning of private messages on end-to-end encrypted communication services, effectively defeating the purpose of end-to-end encryption and compromising the privacy of all users“, reads the letter.

Apple, which in the past had announced their plans to detect any problematic and abusive content in iCloud Photos, ha abandoned the project last year following criticism from digital rights groups who were concerned that this capability could be abused to the detriment of users’ privacy and security.

This isn’t the first time a dispute has emerged between end-to-end encryption and the need to tackle serious online crime; in May of 2021, WhatsApp has untried a lawsuit against the Indian government to block regulations that would have forced the messaging app to break encryption through the implementation of a mechanism traceability to identify the “first author of the information” or risk criminal penalties; this lawsuit is still pending today.

Apple’s refusal to cooperate is in line with its public stance on privacy, which allows it to present itself as a “privacy hero” among other companies that benefit from collecting user data to serve targeted ads.

However, this sounds curious considering that every message sent to or received from a non-Apple device is not encrypted: SMS (as opposed to Apple’s iMessage) doesn’t support end-to-end encryption and could open the door to government surveillance.

And this is how iMessage could face a “permanent ban” from the UK.