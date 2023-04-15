Mexico.- Julian Figueroa used to live at Maribel Guardia’s house with his wife and son, the same place where lost his life last sunday april 9 as a victim of acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.

After the death of Julian Figueroa was confirmed, the rumor began to emerge that the famous singer’s widow was considering moving out of her mother-in-law’s house.

And it is that the son of Joan Sebastian He moved to his mother’s house with his small family since the Covid-19 pandemic began, but due to the death of the 27-year-old artist, it began to be speculated that Imelda Garza Tuñón could leave that place to live with her parents abroad. From Mexico City.

However, the young woman spoke to clarify that will continue to live with Maribel Guard, as they both agreed that it should be that way.

“No, not at all, he told me: ‘You are my daughter now, we have to be together, we have to support each other,'” Imelda told during an interview with Addis Tuñón for the “First-hand” program.

Likewise, the singer also expressed that both are going to dedicate themselves to caring for and raising the little one Jose Julianwho is only 5 years old.

“We still have a little boy who must be given a lot of love, we must teach him, we must guide him on the right path so that he is a happy child, a good man so that he lives his life,” Garza said about Maribel’s words Guard over the future of his only grandson.

Unfortunately, the little boy lost his father at a very young age, and despite the fact that his mother tried to keep him out of what happened on Sunday, April 9 at his home, she had to break the news to her son.

It was one day after Julián’s death that Imelda decided to tell the minor that his father had died.

“‘I have to tell you something’, I went up to him and said: ‘My love, your daddy died’ and he started crying,” he said in the same interview, adding that José Julián told him that he was going to miss him a lot and In an attempt to comfort him, she told him: “He is watching over you from heaven and is in your heart, he does not want to see you sad.”

Lastly, Imelda remarked that the “love of her life” was an excellent father, and she was always dedicated to him: “The last thing in life she would want is to see her son suffer, he was a very good dad and played video games with him, We were going to the movies, the truth is that I am very grateful to you for dedicating so much space to your child”.