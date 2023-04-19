On the evening of Sunday, April 9, 2023, singer and model Imelda Garza-Tuñón, found lifeless her husband, the Mexican singer-songwriter Julián Figueroain one of the rooms of her mother-in-law’s house, the actress Maribel Guardia, located in the Jardines del Pedregal residential neighborhood, an exclusive area in Mexico City. The medical report announced that the cause of death of the son of Joan Sebastian, was due to a acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation. She was 27 years old.

More than a week after the death of the father of her son, José Julián (5 years old), Imelda Garza-Tuñón shared on his Instagram account some unpublished videos of Julián Figueroashowing some of the many good times that happened; they were together for 10 years.

“My harmonies and our memories, I love you forever,” he wrote. Julian Figueroa’s widow in his emotional post. It is worth mentioning that he deactivated the comments, given the attacks he received when Maribel Guardia’s son died.

These attacks arose after the message he shared the day after what happened. “I love you forever, you are in a better place with your dad and you leave me heartbroken in a thousand pieces, but with many happy memories and many laughs, fly high amore.” According to social network users, these words from Imelda Garza-Tuñón were very cold and she criticized her for not having been by Julián’s side at the time of her death.

In an interview for the program “De primera mano”, Imelda Garza-Tuñón narrated how her husband’s last moments were. That Sunday afternoon, Julián Figueroa began to feel very bad, because he had not slept well in three daysgiven that he was depressed when commemorating his father’s birthdaythe Mexican singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian.

“It had been his birthday, so, on Sunday when we were all watching series together, at around six in the evening he told me: ‘you know what? I’m going down to the video game room and I’m going to try to sleep for a while. for a little while.’ It seemed strange to me that he didn’t go up, why did he always go up to sleep.”

Later, Imelda He went to the room where Julián was to see how he was doing, finding him lying on the bed. She touched one of her legs to move him and try to wake him up, feeling that the singer’s lower extremity was a bit cold, he turned on the light in the room and saw that his mouth was purple. Immediately, she contacted Marco Chacón, who was in Costa Rica at the time, and Maribel Guardia was working on the play “Lagunilla mi barrio.”

“I told him: ‘I am going to call the emergency room because his mouth is purple’, and he told me: ‘please check if he is breathing, check if his heart is beating’, I checked, however I wanted, I called the ambulance, I I didn’t know if it was me who was so nervous, I was trembling, maybe I didn’t hear his heartbeat, but even if he had vital signs, I don’t know”. A few minutes later, some paramedics arrived at Maribel Guardia’s house and when they checked her, they said that Julián Figueroa, apparently, had already died a few hours.

On the other hand, her mother-in-law, Maribel Guardiapublished on his social networks a couple of adorable videos together with his grandson José Juliánmentioning that thanks to this little angel, he has been able to smile again after the death of his only son.