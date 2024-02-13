We had full access to one of the three surveys with which they make decisions in Morena, it is the same one that the candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, has in her hands, it is the most up-to-date, it has just been raised in the first week of February and it was face to face, so it has enormous weight.

In the election to the Senate of the Republic in Sinaloa, the decision survey shows that the Morena-PT-Verde formula of Imelda Castro and Enrique Inzunza leads the preferences with 68.9 percent; In a distant second place is the PRI-PAN-PRD formula of Paloma Sánchez and Eduardo Ortiz with 21.7 percent.

With a 47.2 percent difference, in the fight for the Senate it would be clear that there is no fight and it is defined, not only by the tremendous advantage that Morena's formula has, but because the undecided are only 9.4 percent, so no There is room for many changes.

Let us remember that six years ago we had access to this survey and in our political prospective analysis we were the first to predict that Rubén Rocha would win the Senate election with more than ten points of advantage; and they will follow him in second place, Mario Zamora; third, Héctor Melesio Cuén; and fourth, Manuel Clouthier.

As published in this space, that was how the election was defined. On that occasion we received multiple criticisms, disqualifications and we were even victims of a dirty campaign on networks, but our analysis was correct, Rubén Rocha won with a large advantage and Mario Zamora reached the Senate As the first minority, Cuén and Clouthier lost.

Tomorrow we will tell you how the race for the federal deputies is going and we believe that the CEN of Morena will already be publishing the final lists. To begin with, we know that in Sinaloa they will give the PT districts 3 and 4, the rest we believe will remain the same as they were. defined in the State Political Council, from time to time. So be very attentive.

Outstanding. In yesterday's Semanera, Governor Rubén Rocha revealed figures from said survey. In fact, at the conference the president pointed out that if the PAS played only one election they would lose the registration and this coincides, because with 1.4 percent of the preferences it represents almost nothing and the discourse of the local party with the most members falls away.

Also with a survey in hand we know why Claudia Sheinbaum in her recent tour to Culiacán stated that the opposition has no chance of winning in Sinaloa and that Morena is a phenomenon in the state. To begin with, her party has 71.2 percent of the preferences, while AMLO's approval is 81.7 percent and Governor Rubén Rocha's approval is 74.8 percent.

In the race for the presidency of the Republic, the decision survey shows that Claudia Sheinbaum leads the preferences in Sinaloa with 72.4 percent; She is followed by Xóchitl Gálvez with 21.9 percent; third, Jorge Álvarez Máynez with 2.4 percent; and 3.3 percent undecided. The numbers are lapidary.

In preferences by party, as we said, Morena is in first place with 71.2 percent; second, the PRI with 11.8 percent; third, the PAN with 9.3 percent; fourth, Citizen Movement with 2.3 percent; and the undecided follow with 1.6 percent. This closes the first block.

At the bottom of the preferences is the PAS with 1.4 percent; the PRD with 1.3 percent; the PT with 0.5 percent; and in the background with 0.3 percent the Green Party, it must be said that all these parties are worthless and the last two survive in the state due to their alliance with Morena, so they ask a lot for what they are worth.

