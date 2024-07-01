Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/01/2024 – 17:37

More than 70% of rural producers in Mato Grosso have some difficulty finding employees to work on their farms. Furthermore, the greatest demand for workers is linked to machine operation, followed by cowboys and field workers, as well as general services. And a bottleneck is the lack of worker qualifications.

These findings are in a survey released this Monday, the 1st, by the Mato Grosso Institute of Agricultural Economics (Imea), entitled “Labor: a challenge for rural producers in Mato Grosso”. The survey, which included responses from 392 rural producers from 94 municipalities in Mato Grosso, was conducted by Imea in partnership with the National Rural Learning Service (Senar) of Mato Grosso.

Of the producers who responded to the questionnaire, 70.66% reported facing “high difficulty” in finding new employees; 12.5% ​​said they had “medium difficulty” and 9.18% had low difficulty. Faced with this challenge, 29.22% said they were looking for permanent workers in other states. And, to encourage workers to stay in their jobs, 47.59% reported guaranteeing some type of bonus to permanent employees, while 41.57% did not offer bonuses.

According to the survey, for producers in Mato Grosso, the biggest challenge they face in relation to labor is the need for technical qualifications, an issue cited by 57.91%. Another 25.26% cited tenure as an obstacle, which indicates the possibility of “significant employee turnover on the state’s properties,” according to Imea/Senar in the study. The lack of technical qualifications clashes with one of the biggest needs of producers in Mato Grosso: the search for machine operators. When they need labor, 36.99% said they need machine operators; 20.66% cowboys and 10.71% field professionals, in addition to 10.71% for general services. There is also a search for precision agriculture technicians, based on 4.59% of those surveyed.

Imea also found that, of the 392 rural producers, 50.51% have agriculture as their main activity, while 35.46% responded that it is livestock farming. In addition, 14.03% stated that both activities are important on the property. The survey of the soybean area of ​​the interviewed producers totaled 513.14 thousand hectares and that of corn, 336 thousand hectares. Regarding cotton cultivation, the survey covered an area of ​​23.63 thousand hectares. As for livestock farming, the interviewees’ properties totaled 169.89 thousand hectares of pasture.

