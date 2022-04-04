SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Soybean production in Mato Grosso is expected to reach a record 39.19 million tons in the 2021/22 crop, estimated on Monday the Mato Grosso Institute of Agricultural Economics (Imea) with a stable outlook compared to last month, as well as the projection for corn that follows at 40.4 million.

If confirmed, the volume of soy harvested will represent an increase of 8.7% in relation to the previous year. In corn, the advance can reach 24% in the same comparison.

The difference is that the soybean harvest is completed, while the corn is still in the fields.

According to Imea, the forecast of good rainfall for the State in the months of April and May and the sowing of 87.68% of the areas within the ideal planting window “may indicate a favor for the productivity of the cereal in the period of development of the crop. harvest”.

As for cotton, the institute linked to the productive sector raised its estimate of lint to 2.02 million tons (feather), compared to 1.99 million in the previous forecast. In annual variation, the projection is for a high of 20.8%.

(By Nayara Figueiredo)

