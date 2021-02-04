IMDb TV comes to Xbox, including Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One, and with this the owners of an Xbox console now have another option of streaming movies and series. The best thing is that IMDb TV is a free streaming service with thousands of options that many will surely enjoy. Mind you, since the service is free, it has ads, which is fair compensation for the free content.
IMDb TV has a line that includes original content and popular titles like Mad Men, Chicago Fire, Schitt’s Creek, and Ender’s Game. Both for those who pay subscription services and those who do not, having options to enjoy series and movies via streaming is something that in these times is to be appreciated. So it’s certainly good news that IMDb TV is coming to Xbox.
IMDb TV comes to Xbox and brings thousands of free movies and series
Now that IMDb TV comes to Xbox, a new universe of possibilities opens up. IMDb TV is a free streaming service with thousands of movies and series Hollywood available anytime. You can watch the highest grossing movies or popular series like Mad Men, Chicago Fire and Lost. While IMDb TV is free, it is also exclusive to the United States. At least for now, so we hope this will change in the near future. A VPN can also be an option.
The family of Microsoft’s Xbox consoles have a growing library of multimedia applications, which include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, Spotify, and more. Now that IMDb TV is coming to Xbox, it’s another welcome addition to the console streaming family.
