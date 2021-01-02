new Delhi: In the beginning of the year 2021, cold has disturbed people. Dense fog is being recorded in most of the states of North India in the morning. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has given information by tweeting that light rain is likely in parts of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Meteorological Department, light intensity rains are expected in areas around Jhajjar, Rohtak, Jind, Panipat, Karnal, Kaithal and Shamli, Deoband, Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. During the next 2 hours, there may be rains at different places in South-West and West Delhi.

02-01-2021; 0700 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Mahendargarh, Kosli, Hansi, Tosham, Rohtak, Jind, Safodon, Panipat, Gohana, Karnal, Shamli, Kaithal, Deoband, Saharanpur, Narwana, Bagpat, Narnaul, Deeg during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/LTnsLbqYI1 – India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 2, 2021

Cold wave will continue in the capital Delhi

Today, cold wave is expected to intensify in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Thursday that light rains may also occur in East Rajasthan, Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana between January 2 and 6.

Senior IMD scientist RK Genmani has said that cold wave will continue in North India till Saturday. There will be a slight decrease in cold after January 2. But from January 7, North India will again be hit by a strong cold wave.

Weather forecast in Shimla

After the New Year celebrations, on the first day of 2021, tourists enjoyed the sunshine in Shimla. But from now on, the weather patterns may worsen. Even in Shimla, tourists did not get to see snow in the new year nor did they get to celebrate after 10 pm due to the Karona curfew. Despite this, huge crowds of tourists gathered in Shimla.

Delhi recorded the lowest 1.1 degree temperature this season

In some areas of the capital, the new year has brought cold toes. The mercury has fallen to 1.1 degree Celsius in some places, which is the lowest temperature so far this season. According to IMD, the city had earlier recorded the lowest temperature of 0.2 degree Celsius in January 2006.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius on Friday at Safdarjung Observatory while 1.4 degrees Celsius in Lodhi Road, 4 degrees Celsius in Ayanagar, 4.1 degrees in Palam and 5.2 degrees in Ridge. It was the coldest morning of January in Safdarjung in Delhi in the last decade. Earlier in 2013, it was recorded at 1.9 degrees on 6 January. The lowest temperature ever recorded here was minus 0.6 on 16 January 1935.

