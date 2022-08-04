Sinaloa.- After reestablish the Compranet platformhow hard more than 15 days suspended, specialists warn about the corruption and opacity that this could generate in government purchases with public resources and An investigation is necessary in this regard. In Compranet, an estimated 400 billion pesos are handled annually, in 470 daily purchases.

Corruption

The IMCO researcher, Fernanda Avendaño, argued for Debate that the fall and suspension from the portal of shopnet implied a huge setback in transparency and risks of corruption and efficiency. “The issue of being an electronic portal, what it does is facilitate the purchase process and at the same time avoid interactions between suppliers and the government that can also lead to corruption,” he added.

Avendaño explained that from the moment that Compranet went down, there were whole days in which public purchases could not be made electronically and, therefore, it translates into a face-to-face procedure, which has operational risks and risks of making discretionary decisions under opacity, because at that time they were not registered for the public eye.

Platform

Fernanda Avendaño mentioned that the key to the restoration is that the information that already existed is not lost and the processes that are restored are in the best way to avoid risks in competition and maintain the transparency of the information.

Eduardo Bohórquez, president of Transparencia Mexicana, shared that an independent investigation of what happened may be required. And it will also be necessary to confirm that there was no violation of the historical information of Compranet.

shortcomings

The Mexican organization against Corruption revealed that during the days in which the platform was suspended, around 65 million pesos would have been handled in opacity, considering that during 2022 the federal government has spent 2.7 million pesos per minute.

This organization added that although the Mexican government still does not make its information on public purchases transparent, risks persist since the suspension of Compranet.

It notes that in 2022, eight out of ten contracts were awarded through direct award.

In addition to adding that the government buys from fewer and fewer suppliers, that is, while in 2018 it delivered contracts to 51,000 suppliers, in 2022 it did so to only 24,000. “This means that the government is concentrating in fewer hands the money it spends”, he exposed.

Perfectible

The Ministry of Finance pointed out that the fall of the Compranet platform, which records public procurement processes between government institutions and private providers, was due to failures related to the page’s storage capacity.

For Fernanda Avendaño, anti-corruption coordinator at IMCO, these arguments are incomplete, they come too late and, furthermore, they are insufficient. “It is unacceptable not only because there is efficiency to keep it afloat, but also because Compranet has been operating under this structure for years,” she said.

He added that from the IMCO have found inefficiency and imperfection in the platform, however, pointed out that the existence of an electronic system makes it possible to point out these flaws, provide evidence and identify the risks in each contract. “Compranet is a perfectible platform”, she confirmed.

To understand…

reset platform

The Ministry of Finance restored the Compranet platform earlier than expected, since it had warned that it would be operational approximately in mid-August. It was the Treasury’s Public Procurement Policy Unit that carried out the pertinent technical tests, the integrity of the information and the verification of the complete availability of the Compranet platform for its start-up.

The fall of the platform generated reactions in the opposition, such as the PAN. Senator Nancy de la Sierra, of the Plural Group, considered that the situation of Compranet represents a serious setback and a violation of the progressive principle of the right to information.