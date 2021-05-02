The irrational is scary. The incomprehensible, the absurd, the insane. Yesterday I had read Osvaldo Pepe’s note recalling the expulsion from the Plaza. “What do those beardless people want?” Were the General’s words. They won.

In Uruguay the guerrillas became wise, we were not that lucky. Only biased human rights and absence of reason. Some time ago they had begun this intention of dyeing the opinionable with ideology.

Face-to-face classes are “right-wing” classes, otherwise it would be “left-wing” classes. My grandchildren prefer to go to school, they came out conservative like grandfather.

Julio Bárbaro sends me a video from the Panamericana, who has become a chronicler of this disaster. Three hours stopped in Panamericana. An unrivaled display of authoritarianism. Let’s hear it: pic.twitter.com/DJ1zpSKvu4 – Mariano Obarrio (@marianoobarrio) May 1, 2021

The president was sober in his speech, he left room for doubts, this time he did not fall into the temptation to confront.

But the province, its governor had chosen the hard course – that of the enemy – and we he detained the porteños for three hours that we go out within the law to celebrate the day of the worker as a family.

It was three hours with no other explanation than take the fever of each one, than to ask us for the permission that the majority had not yet had the time or obligation to manage.

As in that story by Cortázar “The South Highway”, some pretended to express their rebellion with the horn, another went down to walk the dog, they listened to the radio, they went up to look at the length of the torture that we had to endure. They rolled down windows, talked between cars. First it was the astonishment, then the anger grew at having fallen into a trap.

I called journalists friends, before I sent a message to Sergio Berni who used to answer me. I sent to the media an audio showing the image of the stopped cars.

The motorist knows that delays are the cause of an accident and has learned to wait with respect. Today the accident was institutionalSome “beardless” expelled from the Plaza had managed to impose their resentment.

On Friday I tried to be calm by commenting on the presidential speech. This Saturday I verified firsthand that there is a sector, a hard line or whatever you want to call it, that imagine my freedom as “rights”, worthy of being humiliated by the unreason of a power that was born democratic but with this and many other gestures it can stop being so.

And I was lucky enough to be able to express my anger through the media, from this supposed left that tries to limit my freedom just because I think differently. They are heirs of other people’s vows. It is proper for heirs to squander their fortunes.

Some will say that I am exaggerating, leaving thousands of cars stopped on a whim is much more serious than it seems.