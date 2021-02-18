Repsol’s CEO, Josu Jon Imaz, had a remuneration of 3,365 million euros last year. Of this amount, 1.2 million correspond to fixed remuneration for the performance of their duties and 784,000 euros to annual variable remuneration. In addition, 353,000 euros must be added for the functions of director of the Spanish oil company, which includes the fixed assignment derived from belonging to the company’s board of directors. Imaz also received 865,000 according to the Long-Term Incentive Program (ILP) 2017-2020 paid in cash and 163,000 euros for the same concept but paid in shares.

The company also contributed a total of 7,000 euros to the pension plan and 246,000 euros to Imaz’s long-term savings plan. This last contribution corresponds to 20.5% of the annual fixed gross remuneration. In addition, he received 22,000 euros for life insurance premiums and 8,000 for health insurance and other benefits.

For his part, the total remuneration of the president of the company, Antonio Brufau, in 2020 was 2,786 million euros, 4.5% less than in the previous year. Of this remuneration, 2.5 million euros correspond to fixed remuneration and 286,000 euros to other items, which have not changed since 2015.

The total remuneration of the Repsol board of directors in 2020, which includes the remuneration of the 15 members, amounted to a total of 10.56 million euros, almost a third of the 30.17 million last year, when faced the payment of severance payments of more than 11 million to Luis Suárez de Lezo after leaving his executive duties as general secretary of the company. The fixed allocation of the directors was 177,000, which together with the 2.5 million of Brufau, add up to five million. To these must be added membership in commissions.