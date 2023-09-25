EIt wasn’t exactly a great year for the cinema industry until “Barbenheimer” came along. This was the catchphrase that many Internet users used to group together “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” two extremely different films that were released simultaneously in many countries in July. Both titles did much better than expected at the box office. “Barbie” became the most successful film of the year around the world, while the much more difficult to digest three-hour epic “Oppenheimer” about the so-called “father of the atomic bomb” achieved the third highest grossing result.

“Oppenheimer” also gave Imax a huge boost. The provider of film technology, which is used in cinemas with large screens, placed the film at the center of its program for weeks. CEO Richard Gelfond said in an interview with the FAZ that “Oppenheimer” is now approaching sales of $180 million at Imax locations alone, which is almost three times as much as he had previously expected. The Imax cinemas contributed around a fifth of the film’s total revenue.