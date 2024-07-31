Imatra | The police and the border guard did not find wild dogs that had been given permission to kill

Imatra|The police say they have received several reports of aggressive dogs.

Wild dogs the herd was given a termination permit in Imatra. The police say that they have given the Border Guard a permit to stop because the dogs have been approaching people and settlements in recent days.

The dogs were spotted on Wednesday, when the police and the border guard went after the dogs with a few patrols.

The police announced later in the afternoon that the dogs were not found. According to the latest observation, at least part of the herd moved across the border to Russia, the police say.

Aggressive There have been several reports of a pack of wild dogs in the last two weeks, says the Southeastern Finland police in a press release on Wednesday.

There is no information on the exact number of dogs, but there are about five of them, says the inspector Jan Lindström.

According to the police, the dogs’ behavior has been threatening. The police say the pack killed one pet. It was a cat that was killed by a dog on Wednesday, says Lindström. According to the inspector, however, the termination permit was granted before the cat’s death.

The dogs have been walking near the border, the police say. According to Lindström, there are similar herds in the region “from time to time”, and they usually move near the border.